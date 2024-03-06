Create New Account
Here’s What Pres. Trump Needs To Do To Defeat the Globalists
Published 19 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


March 5, 2024


With the Supreme Court ruling that President Trump cannot be taken off state ballots, President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination. While his record on life, faith, family and freedom is a mixed bag, what he has achieved for the values championed by LifeSiteNews has been remarkable. President Trump still contends that he wants to take down the 'deep state' and the globalist cabal seeking a permanent stranglehold on our world. But to do that effectively and truly win, he needs the grace of conversion to the Catholic Faith. Join John-Henry Westen as he prays for President Trump's conversion to Catholicism and explains the dire need for sacramental grace in the epic battle between good and evil that is unfolding in our world.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hgofc-heres-what-pres.-trump-needs-to-do-to-defeat-the-globalists.html

