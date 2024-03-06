Here’s What Pres. Trump Needs To Do To Defeat the Globalists

John-Henry Westen





March 5, 2024





With the Supreme Court ruling that President Trump cannot be taken off state ballots, President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination. While his record on life, faith, family and freedom is a mixed bag, what he has achieved for the values championed by LifeSiteNews has been remarkable. President Trump still contends that he wants to take down the 'deep state' and the globalist cabal seeking a permanent stranglehold on our world. But to do that effectively and truly win, he needs the grace of conversion to the Catholic Faith. Join John-Henry Westen as he prays for President Trump's conversion to Catholicism and explains the dire need for sacramental grace in the epic battle between good and evil that is unfolding in our world.





HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hgofc-heres-what-pres.-trump-needs-to-do-to-defeat-the-globalists.html