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Κ. Μητσοτάκης για εμβόλιο (Bill Gates)
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66 views • May 04, 2020
Δευτέρα 4/5/2020
Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης τοποθετήθηκε στην τηλεδιάσκεψη δωρητών της ΕΕ για την εύρεση εμβολίου για τον κορωνοϊό, στο οποίο τάχθηκε υπέρ της καθολικής πρόσβασης στο εμβόλιο, μάλιστα αναπαράγωντας και τα λόγια της γυναίκας του Bill Gates, Melinda Gates.
Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης τοποθετήθηκε στην τηλεδιάσκεψη δωρητών της ΕΕ για την εύρεση εμβολίου για τον κορωνοϊό, στο οποίο τάχθηκε υπέρ της καθολικής πρόσβασης στο εμβόλιο, μάλιστα αναπαράγωντας και τα λόγια της γυναίκας του Bill Gates, Melinda Gates.
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