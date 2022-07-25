FEDERAL JUDGE HALTS AIR FORCE VAX REQUIREMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul 18, 2022
Just a small amount of snark with a huge dose of practical knowledge to help you navigate these stormy seas of life. Peggy asks some revealing questions and delivers some hard-hitting facts about your protections afforded by the 1st Amendment, Title 7, your own state civil rights, and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. You'll want to bookmark this one and watch it more than once!