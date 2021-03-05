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FULL SHOW: Fauci And CDC Admit COVID Vaccine Is A Giant Test
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100 views • March 05, 2021
Important news covered today by Owen Shroyer on the Infowars War Room includes more evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election and more censorship on the internet for those that report it. Biden voters are pouring in over the Southern Border wearing their Biden shirts as the cross. Big news of the day which leads to callers weighing in, Anthony Fauci and the CDC have admitted that the COVID 19 vaccine is a giant world wide experiment on humankind. Jesse Lee Peterson joins for the final hour to discuss President Trump in 2024 and potential running mates.
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