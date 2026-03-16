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Dead Man's Switches Are Off – How Trump's First-Term EOs Set the Stage for What's Next
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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 John Michael Chambers is joined by retired Australian Army Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi for a masterclass in strategic analysis—revealing how President Trump's lightning strikes in Venezuela, Mexico, and Iran were not impulsive acts, but the culmination of years of planning encoded in executive orders from his first term.


The concept is simple but devastating: dead man's switches. Mechanisms that guarantee retaliation even after leadership is eliminated. The deep state built them across the globe—triggers set to unleash chaos the moment arrests began. Trump dismantled them in under 12 hours.


In Venezuela, Maduro was extracted as a key witness against the deep state puppets in the U.S.—Obama, Brennan, Comey, Hillary—and their role in the 2020 election theft.


In Mexico, the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels were neutralized, their embedded assets in U.S. border towns eliminated before they could unleash terror.


In Iran, the Khamenei regime was taken out, removing the Middle East's dead man switch: a plan to ignite regional war the moment U.S. arrests began.


Bosi then takes viewers inside the strategic architecture that made this possible—walking through the 52 executive orders from Trump's first term that directly feed into the 2025 National Security Strategy. These are not random acts. They are pieces of a jigsaw puzzle laid out years in advance, now revealing the full picture.

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Keywords
irantrumphillary clintonobamacomeymexicovenezuelamadurobrennancartelsexecutive ordersjohn michael chambersricardo bosikhameneidead man switches2025 national security strategy
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