Seen through the Eyes of Another ..also Satanists

Conclusion: THE GREATER GRID IS THE IN-CORPORATION. For those who GET THAT: There is nothing more needed said.
0200 2/22/2024 ..For those who don't quite get it yet...
Since words have lost their meaning, people don't know what 'ONE WORLD CORPORATOCY conveys, so they can't deal with that. What I have been writing/videos for years saying: The private Greater GRID which the Elite have developed over the centuries, own & control is THE IN-CORPORATOCRACY [ONE World].
The Greater GRID, for those who have not followed my work: Includes all total encompassing---Grid's System/Right-of-"Way": Utilities, trading, currency, ship-ping, communications, incorporations, government, drug introduction-addiction [illegal-legal], trafficking (includes CPS babies), judicial, satellites, military/police-ing,\ religion, all commercial aspects of the East India network=inner City of London.
The American State Assemblies (the best of the [Passport-classed] Nationals) is not as 'great,' never-the-less, it IS A grid having lesser faults/in-corporate-construction none-the-less.
The spiritual Sasquatch never lost THAT Knowing. The Amish-Mennonite* & Native Americans too have shunned in-corporating, although many of them have drifted. The Great Pyramid was the Key to the Greater GRID, of their day, which lead to Its overload/"eruption"/expulsion/collapse. That is why the Bosnian Pyramid Complex under-ways were filled in, as was the earlier Complex of Its day, Gobekli Tepe, was likewise buried=to shut it down [as society had drastically degenerated due to total dependency on The GREATER GRID=as GRID-religion had taken to ruling society].
This is why ThePowersThatBecomingWere are shutting down/destroying THEIR GREATER GRID World. ..Only those who can live according to Natural Law will survive="Come out of HER My People."
People are killing others in order to get a little bigger control piece OF The GRID (civilization Right-of-Way corporation)!
It is not that technology is evil, it is that most have allowed IT/The Right-of-Way-GRID-System to rule their lives to the extent they NO NOT who to blame-altercate=nullify-their-contract. It is only under their own [nullification] power that they may be free! The ONE CORPORATOCRACY is the modern god. Most fear & therefore obey IT & pledge allegiance to IT & IT's flag=pay subjugation/taxes.
The Elites own & control the GREATER trading/Commercial GRID.
The Elite are not immune to the loss of meaning of words either. They have been getting away with their rollover of debt-to-the-People for so many decades, charges/Claims of bankruptcy & default mean nothing to them.
-
The above summation of The Control-GRID I was penning probably at the same Time Anna wrote the following drawn from our Collective Universal Consciousness: http://annavonreitz.com/forceofhabit.pdf
This same dated article also speaks of THE GRID without knowing it: https://geopolitics.co/2024/02/22/2024-is-the-last-year-of-free-speech-and-democracy-in-the-western-world/
I grew up as totally against Socialism. However, in this case, Nationalization of the GREATER GRID is the only solution!
* A traditional Mennonite told me, it is not electricity they don't like, it is being hooked to The Grid they see as System-ic. Many produce their own current to run their farm equipment.
-
Had trouble converting video to this platform. For completed version: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JWjIwj2VfZpN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.