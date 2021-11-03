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2021 NOV 01 Sacha Stone interviews Lt Col (Ret) Riccardo Bosi Nuremberg 2.0 Hangings are Coming
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91 views • November 03, 2021
CANDIDATE LIST FIRST UP AT NUREMBERG 2.0 WILL BE:
PRIME MINISTER: Scott Morrison
AUSTRALIAN STATE PREMIER: “All States” RED SHOE BRIGADE • VICTORIA: Daniel Andrews • QUEENSLAND: Annastacia Palaszczuk • WESTERN AUSTRALIA: Mark McGowan • SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Steven Marshall • TASMANIA: Peter Gutwein • NEW SOUTH WALES: Dominic Perrottet • NEW SOUTH WALES: Gladys Berejiklian • AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY: Andrew Barr • NORTHERN TERRITORY: Michael Gunner
ALL CMO: “Chief Medical Officer” Professor Paul Kelly - Chief Medical Officer for the Australian Government Dr. Andrew Robertson - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Western Australia Dr. Tony Lawler - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Tasmania Dr. Brett Sutton - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Victoria Dr. Nicola Spurrier - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of South Australia Dr. Jeanette Young – Former Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Queensland Dr Peter Aitken, - Acting Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Queensland Dr. Hugh Heggie - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Northern Territory Dr. Kerry Chant - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of New South Wales Dr. Kerryn Coleman - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Australian Capital Territory
ALL MoH: “Ministers of Health” Greg Hunt - Ministers of Health for the Australian Government Roger Cook - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Western Australia Jeremy Rockliff - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Tasmania Martin Foley - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Victoria Stephen Wade - Ministers of Health for the State Government of South Australia Yvette D'Ath – Ministers of Health for the State Government of Queensland Natasha Fyles - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Northern Territory Brad Hazzard - Ministers of Health for the State Government of New South Wales Rachel Stephen-Smith - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Australian Capital Territory
ORIGINAL SOURCE AUSTRALIAONE PARTY: “Sacha Stone interviews Riccardo Bosi” November 1, 2021 https://rumble.com/vol0rb-australiaone-party-sacha-stone-interviews-sacha-stone.html
PRIME MINISTER: Scott Morrison
AUSTRALIAN STATE PREMIER: “All States” RED SHOE BRIGADE • VICTORIA: Daniel Andrews • QUEENSLAND: Annastacia Palaszczuk • WESTERN AUSTRALIA: Mark McGowan • SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Steven Marshall • TASMANIA: Peter Gutwein • NEW SOUTH WALES: Dominic Perrottet • NEW SOUTH WALES: Gladys Berejiklian • AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY: Andrew Barr • NORTHERN TERRITORY: Michael Gunner
ALL CMO: “Chief Medical Officer” Professor Paul Kelly - Chief Medical Officer for the Australian Government Dr. Andrew Robertson - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Western Australia Dr. Tony Lawler - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Tasmania Dr. Brett Sutton - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Victoria Dr. Nicola Spurrier - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of South Australia Dr. Jeanette Young – Former Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Queensland Dr Peter Aitken, - Acting Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Queensland Dr. Hugh Heggie - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Northern Territory Dr. Kerry Chant - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of New South Wales Dr. Kerryn Coleman - Chief Medical Officer for the State Government of Australian Capital Territory
ALL MoH: “Ministers of Health” Greg Hunt - Ministers of Health for the Australian Government Roger Cook - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Western Australia Jeremy Rockliff - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Tasmania Martin Foley - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Victoria Stephen Wade - Ministers of Health for the State Government of South Australia Yvette D'Ath – Ministers of Health for the State Government of Queensland Natasha Fyles - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Northern Territory Brad Hazzard - Ministers of Health for the State Government of New South Wales Rachel Stephen-Smith - Ministers of Health for the State Government of Australian Capital Territory
ORIGINAL SOURCE AUSTRALIAONE PARTY: “Sacha Stone interviews Riccardo Bosi” November 1, 2021 https://rumble.com/vol0rb-australiaone-party-sacha-stone-interviews-sacha-stone.html
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