A More Recent and Cleverly Deceptive Layer
Biblical Solution
Published 21 hours ago

Do we feel safe that all of the "less absurd" pastors and preachers are all well enough researched and thereby accurately preaching the full gospel to us? And how do the extremely "out there" churches complicate things as planned by the elite?


Original video from today's message:

https://youtu.be/e4mt1_hlhpk?si=DvJCEW_P6ssj1jq9

off the gridcome out of herbiblical governancebe ye separate

