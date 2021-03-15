Grammys 2021: An Illuminati Propaganda Spectacle

The worst part about the illuminati globalist mind control propaganda spectacle of the Grammys is that after the year America had it would have been inspiring to see the real musicians who won a couple of fists full of awards perform and speak to the public that supported them. But at this point that is probably too much to ask the narcissistic hacks who have hijacked the soul of American music.Instead American Music's night looked more like a funeral. Replete with awkward Covid-19 social distancing. Performances from talentless immoral demonic prostitutes. Brainwashing Black Lives Matter propaganda, normalizing the torching of America's small businesses. And of course the now expected illuminati music industry parades.All overseen by the self proclaimed king and queen of Crowleyan Magic, Beyonce and Jay-Z. Why has it come to this you may ask? Because the potential of infinite freedom real American music represented must never be allowed out of its box buried beneath the Grammy stage. Opening that box would spread truth far and wide to a populous that craves it.