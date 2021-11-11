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FDA Documents Show Pfizer Secretly Added Heart Attack Drug to Children’s COVID Vaccines
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157 views • November 11, 2021
A newly released document shows that drug giant Pfizer added a secret heart attack drug to the children’s version of its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Read more https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-secretly-added-heart-attack-drug-to-childrens-covid-vaccines-but-why/ Read More https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/01/pfizer-adds-ingredient-to-vaccine-for-kids-that-treats-heart-attacks/
FDA Document https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee that voted 17-0 to approve the jabs for children as young as five was notified that the children’s formulation of the drug contains tromethamine (Tris), a chemical that reduces blood acidity and stabilizes people who have suffered a heart attack.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=618c7b9111848a41725b16e2
FDA Document https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee that voted 17-0 to approve the jabs for children as young as five was notified that the children’s formulation of the drug contains tromethamine (Tris), a chemical that reduces blood acidity and stabilizes people who have suffered a heart attack.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=618c7b9111848a41725b16e2
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