U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced the acceptance of Qatar’s proposal to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at Mountain Home Airbase in Idaho, during a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Defence at the Pentagon.

The new facility will host Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots, and is intended to strengthen joint training and operational integration between U.S. and Qatari forces.

‘Staggering BETRAYAL, sabotage and borderline TREASON’ — MSNBC analyst Amandi on Trump’s deal with Qatari Air Force

Claims ‘never has the US allowed a foreign govt to build a military outpost’ on American soil

Meanwhile, the US has military installations in nearly 80 countries

Peter Thiel’s “Antichrist” lectures were as insane as you thought they would be.

The billionaire framed today’s world as a battle between progress and regression. “In the 17th or 18th century, the Antichrist would’ve been a Dr. Strangelove figure — a scientist doing evil, mad science,” Thiel said on Sept. 15. “In the 21st century, the Antichrist is a Luddite trying to stop science. It’s someone like Greta or Eliezer,” he added, referring to Greta Thunberg and AI critic Eliezer Yudkowsky.

Thiel argued that calls to limit technology are not just anti-business but a path to collapse and global tyranny. For him, any restraint on innovation threatens America’s survival itself.

A co-founder of Palantir and early Facebook investor, Thiel has long blamed Western bureaucracy for economic decay. But these lectures push his ideology further — casting tech’s critics as agents of destruction in a quasi-religious struggle over who will shape humanity’s future.

