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The video interview broadcasted by HBO-VICE smears Miles Guo, trying to portray Miles as a person who uses “taking down the CCP” as a gimmick, and who uses GTV and GNEWS to disseminate false information for personal interests. The truth about the Xinjiang concentration camps and the CCP virus came from GTV and GNEWS, which are the Whistleblowers’ Movement media platforms that serve as a bridge between Chinese and Western to aim and pass the true information to the world. Next, we will restore the truth in part 5: counterattacking HBO-VICE’s denigration of Miles for spreading conspiracy theories, building personal power and influence, fighting back against the mainstream media’s portrayal of Mr. Bannon as a racist.