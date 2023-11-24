Create New Account
Miko Peled Israeli General’s Son,Andrew Tate,Norman Finkelstein, Scott Ritter American Marine-Speaking Up!
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED

Israel A 'Terrorist State, Apartheid Regime', Son Of Israeli General Says

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_o9tTXjMbBQ 

Andrew Tate vs. Piers Morgan : “Israeli Are Genociding Palestinians ,You Know It As Everybody Else Knows It”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9u4xLd_3Qs 

Jewish Professor Norman Finkelstein OWNS Piers Morgan On Gaza October 7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi6DHJ2K2kI

Norman Finkelstein tells Piers Morgan "people of Gaza have the right to hate Israel"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnYGhKVscjQ&t=38s&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

Norman Finkelstein tells Piers Morgan "no one gave Gaza's youth a chance"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAZkh_nb8IY&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye 

Scott Ritter: "Israel Has Dug It's Over Grave.. They Will Not Exist In 20 Years!.."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9-0ZBjoSDo



Keywords
israelzionistsgazaandrew tatenorman finkelsteinscott ritterpalestine genocidemiko peledisraeli general sonamerican marine

