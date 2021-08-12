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background to energy weapons
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103 views • August 12, 2021
Energy weapons while not knew at all are being used by most all governments now.. from mounting on tanks,G5 galaxy military planes could travel the globe burning predetermined targets using AI for all we know.. The military has always been more advanced than they let on or showed.
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