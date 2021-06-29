© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AT AMERICAN FIRST ACTION KELLY SADLER AND CLAY CLARK ON NEWSMAX
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • June 29, 2021
Host of the www.ThrivetimeShow.com Podcast and Oklahoma's former Young U.S. Small Business Administration Entrepreneur of the Year, Clay Clark was asked to join the Communications Director at American First Action Kelly Sadler on Newsmax to share about the EPIC PROGRESS President Trump has made with deregulation over the past 4 years.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.