Celebrate Or Mourn Your Fate - Proverbs 29:6

Proverbs 29:6 (NIV).
6) Evildoers are snared by their own sin,
but the righteous shout for joy and are glad.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Unlike the hopeless Wicked, the Righteous always celebrate their redemption.
