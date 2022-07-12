Stage 4 Cancers Taking Off Like Wildfire: We're Going to See a Consistent Two to Threefold Increase

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Jim Crenshaw.
Dr. Ryan Cole: "Don't get another shot because it is causing the immune suppression that's allowing those cancer mechanisms". The Covid shot kills in so many ways. It had to be a creation straight from hell, no human could be smart enough to come up with something that can kill so well in so many ways
Source: Let’s Talk About It
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/DqAAEQlCjqN9/