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The Dark World of Megachurches
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51 views • May 25, 2022
.3,713,702 views – Feb 27, 2022 - The Dark World of Megachurches. This video is about preachers of megachurches and their acquisitions.. In example Ken Copeland and his fleet of jets, his home and his worth close to a billion dollars. He is the one of many preachers like that. Jessie says that God told him to have jets. Mirror
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