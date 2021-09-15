SOULED OUT - Season 7 Finale w/ Cool J - FIND YOURSELF

Well here it is folks! The time has come! Can you believe we're wrapping up the freakin' seventh season of the Souled Out Podcast?Wild!I'm truly stoked to celebrate the ending of this season with the one and only -- Cool J / Jason Mertens!We go back several years where we met one another in a certain retail sales environment and have spent many hours killing time by talking about basically everything and anything.He is one of the most badass, street-wise, scripture-wise people I've ever met -- and chatting with him is always a great time.This first portion of the program (Find Yourself) has MANY topics, but mostly serves to introduce his background and bring the audience into the fold of the conversation. As the show goes on -- the subjects get a bit heavier and deeper.Oh, how I love FREE SPEECH!Enjoy!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!Donate US Dollars:Donate Crypto:USDC: 0x9298b7b6578D4359eFA744e96058B887b764e55DBTC: 3AG1mG5h11Ksb9dLD8MSHesoM7bL48KATNXRP: rw2ciyaNshpHe7bCHo4bRWq6pqqynnWKQgETH: 0xf1a18c36c3CB75641fc2b06F556d7E868ABAE0a5ETC: 0x4aA2a5fedC993E5F866Fc0EFF762b38b7c56A728DASH: XnF44GHnSdwohxQZ1aHqEguGey9KEriew2BCH: qqf3jfhtu82ykcul9ktj64nzrmwyrf63audxmj6qd0REN: 0x11675d4261B4dA4f3581e56714cf149885dD45ceLTC: MJNip1YbHrTkQknwTESXQHMPX2rpZZBJXVLBRY: bFgzk1bd3s3zTiEwQUHXXSSa2DbD9HGCjbXLM: GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37XLM MEMO: 1678682822THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!