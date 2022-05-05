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Review of Watch the Water
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149 views • May 05, 2022
Many of you have asked for my thoughts on this so I did a review of some of the science referred to in this interview. I hope this helps you all to formulate your own opinion and understanding surrounding this topic.
Links :https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2111755/review-of-watch-the-water-pdf
Links :https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2111755/review-of-watch-the-water-pdf
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