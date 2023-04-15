Fr Oliveira: The year 2029 appeared as the end or closure of something! The World Looked to the Sky!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 15, 2023





There is a priest known only as Fr. Oliveira in Rio Grande do Sul in Southern Brazil. He is known to Catholic researchers as a mystic who has been receiving prophetic visions and messages pertaining to our times up to 2029.





Fr. Oliveira wrote all his mystic experiences in Portuguese and for the first time, his writings were translated into English by writer Carlos Caso-Rosendi.





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





🌟 For Australian devotees

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R





🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !

https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view





🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:

https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynDvEQKSbNE