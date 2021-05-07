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SMHP2: Making The Way For The Fascist Satanic Mark? [06.05.2021]
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30 views • May 07, 2021
Note: Again another great video from Shaking My Head Productions who show what are going on and why and how we all have been brainwashed by the Media and Hollywood/PedoWood with 'predictive programming', #me2. Sick world we live in. We are all fucked.
SMHP2: I am finally out of my 2 week suspension for sharing too much important information with you here on YouTube. If I get one more strike, then this channel is gone for good. Please make sure to download and share everything you feel can help others see the truth from the links here:
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV (All original SMHP archived videos)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2 (All SMHP channel 2 archived videos)
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
7,341 views•May 6, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
62.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kylRsJaQJ_E
SMHP2: I am finally out of my 2 week suspension for sharing too much important information with you here on YouTube. If I get one more strike, then this channel is gone for good. Please make sure to download and share everything you feel can help others see the truth from the links here:
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV (All original SMHP archived videos)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2 (All SMHP channel 2 archived videos)
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
7,341 views•May 6, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
62.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kylRsJaQJ_E
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