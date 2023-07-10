https://gettr.com/post/p2lbcj63eda

0627 Diamond and Silk

Bannon once revealed in the "War Room" that the US federal agencies have already obtained criminal evidence of Neil Shen and Sequoia Capital. However, they still haven't taken action because the Department of Justice blocked the investigation. The CCP has weaponized the U.S. judicial system and federal agencies.

班农先生曾经在“战斗室“节目中透露美国联邦机构早已掌握沈南鹏和红杉资本的犯罪证据，但是至今仍然没有采取行动，是因为司法部阻止调查。美国的司法体系联邦机构已经被中共武器化了。

