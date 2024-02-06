Border Bill: What Is The $ For?

[Bidan] is asking Congress for powers he already has — and $20B.





An Alternative Hypothesis

1. The uniparty just floated the full-retard version of this bill purposely, knowing it would trigger a shitstorm.

2. Next, they retreat (briefly) and pretend to fix things.

3. Then they’ll introduce the new/improved version, which will be even more devious. A few ratchets will be turned back a click or two for optics, but v2 will be built to advance their real agenda.

* The lies and Kabuki theater should be epic throughout!

* It’s all by design.

* These swamp creatures are our elected representatives i.e. employees. They work for us.

* Yet they’re weirdly unclear on the concept of “consent of the governed”, no?

* It’s as if they’re installed and controlled by some shady, treasonous cabal.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (6 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346367501112