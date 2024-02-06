Border Bill: What Is The $ For?

[Bidan] is asking Congress for powers he already has — and $20B.
An Alternative Hypothesis
1. The uniparty just floated the full-retard version of this bill purposely, knowing it would trigger a shitstorm.
2. Next, they retreat (briefly) and pretend to fix things.
3. Then they’ll introduce the new/improved version, which will be even more devious. A few ratchets will be turned back a click or two for optics, but v2 will be built to advance their real agenda.
* The lies and Kabuki theater should be epic throughout!
* It’s all by design.
* These swamp creatures are our elected representatives i.e. employees. They work for us.
* Yet they’re weirdly unclear on the concept of “consent of the governed”, no?
* It’s as if they’re installed and controlled by some shady, treasonous cabal.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (6 February 2024)
