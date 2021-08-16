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'It's OFFICIAL! We're At WAR! Dr Tenpenny, Dr McCullough & Dr Palevsky DROP BOMBS On The COVID LIE!
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25520 views • August 16, 2021
This EPIC video begins with Dr. Peter McCullough COMPLETELY SMASHING The PLANdemic LIES With 5 UNDENIABLE & IRREFUTABLE COVID FACTS. This SPECIAL SEGMENT is a hard-hitting BARRAGE OF TRUTH that will leave even the most pro-vax sheep stopping to think about what the Killer Jab REALLY is! Then, we move on to watch Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Larry Palevsky SKEWER the DEMONIC Killer Jab and all those who perpetuate the GREAT LIE by outlining 24 UNDENIABLE FACTS that will leave you COMPLETELY BREATHLESS, your mind SPINNING, as you try and comprehend the ASTRONOMICAL LEVEL of complete and total MORONIC IGNORANCE that must be permeating our citizenry in order for the Demonic Democrats, the Removed-From-God RINOs and their Complicit Cohorts, the Fake News Media, to allow them to be getting away with the MASS GENOCIDE they are now perpetrating across the world! Get BUCKLED IN for this AMAZING episode, as we take a DEEP DIVE into the Rabbit Hole, Patriots - it's one you will NOT want to miss!
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MUST WATCH! The EPIC NEW MEGA MAGA MOVIE Release Written & Directed by MIKE BOSS (“The Great Awakening – Breaking the Chains of the Democratic Party”, 2019) & Co-Directed by JESSICA BOSS – “A HOUSE DIVIDED” - www.AHouseDividedTheMovie.com
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VISIT THE BEST TRUMP SHOP ON THE INTERNET! https://24KTrump.com - Save 30% OFF your ENTIRE ORDER when you use Promo Code SAVE30 at checkout!
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PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF MY CHANNELS!
JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA on BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/james-red-pills-america/
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