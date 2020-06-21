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Processing Secret - Sandra Dee Turns Greaser - Grease “Invert I Want”
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22 views • June 21, 2020
Music parody based on “You’re the One that I Want” from movie “Grease” (1978). Dialogue from “The Spanish Prisoner” identifies a secret process of very high interest to investors, and Dave McGowan’s Laurel Canyon research takes on another twist.
Sandy Olsson’s Sandra Dee premieres as Danny Zuko’s Greaser dream girl in a paean to their Baphi. Movie clip permissions under Fair Use.
Sandy Olsson’s Sandra Dee premieres as Danny Zuko’s Greaser dream girl in a paean to their Baphi. Movie clip permissions under Fair Use.
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