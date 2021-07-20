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45,000 Covid Vaccine Deaths The Government Is Hiding-- Attorney Tom Renz Sues Them
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310 views • July 20, 2021
Attorney Tom Renz (He is a very effective lawyer) sues the United States Government for hiding 45,000 Covid Vaccine deaths. This is just a snippet of what he said and we will upload the rest when we acquire the full speech
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