Vance vs Walz, and Pete Rose vs Baseball Hall of Fame

We tackle the comparison of public schools to monopolies (by way of the longshoreman strike), the debate surrounding Tim Waltz's understanding of federalism, and review JD Vance's performances and views during a recent debate.





We also reflect on Pete Rose's controversial exclusion from the Baseball Hall of Fame, discuss the implications of Springfield OH legal filings in Ohio politics, and critique the media's role in shaping public perception.





Nostalgia takes center stage as we reminisce about Cincinnati Reds games and icons like Johnny Bench and The Big Red Machine of the 70's.





The conversation shifts from FEMA's role in disaster response to the impact of automation on the labor market, with a deep dive into union influence and government intervention.





Additionally, we explore the ethical and societal debates around abortion, highlight the increasing lawsuit controversies in sports, and discuss cultural shifts in the perception of historical figures.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Ohio news and US Supreme Court cases.





06:30 Conflicted about unions; dislikes government intervention.





13:59 Contract finalized by January; Mayorkas' spending criticized.





23:23 Pilot grounded, hindering son's mountain rescue.





31:09 JD is sharp; debated well, differing economically.





35:54 Melania Trump Catholic but pro-choice; supports women’s autonomy.





41:20 Pete Rose's driven success.





56:01 Fact-checking controversies in political debates discussed.





01:00:51 Ohio bill proposes restrictions on imitation meat.





01:03:15 Elon provides Starlink service free after Trump's request.





01:11:51 Market influenced by inefficient yet effective legal system.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio