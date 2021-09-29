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The Satanic 'Climate' Puppet Greta Thunberg Speaks... And The Sheeple Clap (Pt 2)[29.09.2021]
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123 views • September 29, 2021
'Even Greta Thunberg Is Ridiculing Joe Biden'
Sep 28, 2021 VIDEO: Greta Thunberg Ridicules Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan By Calling It ‘Blah Blah Blah’
https://nationalfile.com/video-greta-thunberg-ridicules-joe-bidens-build-back-better-slogan-by-calling-it-blah-blah-blah/
81,201 views Sep 29, 2021
Salty Cracker
683K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FFH1gZhrOv0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Sep 28, 2021 VIDEO: Greta Thunberg Ridicules Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan By Calling It ‘Blah Blah Blah’
https://nationalfile.com/video-greta-thunberg-ridicules-joe-bidens-build-back-better-slogan-by-calling-it-blah-blah-blah/
81,201 views Sep 29, 2021
Salty Cracker
683K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FFH1gZhrOv0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
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