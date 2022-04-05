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America's Greatest Enemy Can Also Be Her Greatest Ally
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18 views • April 05, 2022
"When God Wants To Judge A Nation, He Gives Them Wicked Rulers" -John Calvin
Indeed! The united States was formed on biblical law and principles. Our state laws were erected under those same laws and principles. Yet, it appears we have ignored those precious things in order to war against God as though we are wiser than He. In our quest to our own gods, we have made the Creator our enemy. Our greatest friend and benefactor has now become our greatest foe. Is there any hope for the US in this scenario? Yes! Listen to this commentary as Sons of Liberty radio host Bradlee Dean joins me in this episode!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-greatest-enemy-can-also-be-her-greatest-ally-video/
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Indeed! The united States was formed on biblical law and principles. Our state laws were erected under those same laws and principles. Yet, it appears we have ignored those precious things in order to war against God as though we are wiser than He. In our quest to our own gods, we have made the Creator our enemy. Our greatest friend and benefactor has now become our greatest foe. Is there any hope for the US in this scenario? Yes! Listen to this commentary as Sons of Liberty radio host Bradlee Dean joins me in this episode!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-greatest-enemy-can-also-be-her-greatest-ally-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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