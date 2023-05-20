New Stew Peters Doc Coming Soon: ‘Final Days’ To EXPOSE Plan To CORRUPT HUMAN DNA With NANOTECH

Stew Peters Show





May 19, 2023





Why are the global elites so obsessed with transhumanism?

"Died Suddenly" filmmaker Matthew Skow is here to detail the new Stew Peter’s Network documentary entitled ‘Final Days’.

This new documentary exposes the plan to corrupt human DNA, create genetic abominations, and destroy Adam’s seed.

Satanic globalists are afraid of death and want this new technology to make them immortal.

The roll out of the bioweapon disguised as a vaccine was the first step in forcing synthetic nanotech onto the world population.

This is a pre planned agenda and the WEF’s Yuval Harari says this technology will produce a useless class of people.

These criminal must be held accountable and be brought to justice for their mass genocide.

“Final Days” will air exclusively on the Stew Peters Network and will be released at the end of May.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!





Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew





Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!





Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2orkju-new-stew-peters-doc-coming-soon-final-days-to-expose-plan-to-corrupt-human-.html



