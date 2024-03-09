Cartel laughs as US National Guard Chopper Crashes Near Mexico Border in TX

Mar 9, 2024 TEXAS: Cartel Members Caught Laughing As US National Guard UH-72 Lakota Chopper Crashes Near Mexico Border | A helicopter carrying a Border Patrol agent and three National Guard members crashed along the US-Mexico border in South Texas on March 8.





The UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed around 2:50PM local time while conducting operations near Rio Grande City.





The crash killed two of the soldiers and the agent, and the third soldier was injured, said the Department of Defense Joint Task Force North. The helicopter was patrolling the border and following people who were crossing into the US illegally when it crashed in an open field, said officials.





