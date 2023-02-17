Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2999b - Epstein, Snow White, Evidence Released, [DS] Pushes Anarchy, Quicksand, Trap Set
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2999b - Feb 16, 2023

Epstein, Snow White, Evidence Released, [DS] Pushes Anarchy, Quicksand, Trap Set

The [DS] is now using anarchy and chaos to keep the news cycle clogged. The evidence is pouring out and they don't know how to stop it. Epstein, money laundering, crimes against humanity are all on deck, the [DS] is fighting for their lives and the people are learning the truth.

The [DS] is now pushing people to go up against Trump in the election, this will fail, Trump is watching the board to see who is loyal and who is not. These people will enter the quicksand never to be heard from again. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 






