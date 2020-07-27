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Tribute to my Mom's homemade dill pickles!
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112 views • July 27, 2020
This video is bittersweet! I was making these dill pickles when I heard the news that my mom had passed away. This was two weeks ago today. So this video is dedicated to My Mother Frances Whitaker up in heaven! Rest in peace Mom.
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