URGENT NEWS: Israel to Attack Iran THIS MONTH? Leaked Docs + Follow The Money
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
158 followers
1
119 views • 2 months ago

Documents have surfaced from what appears to be a legitimate intel leak that show Israel’s plans to attack Iran’s nuclear sites as early as the first week of March. Since June 2022, I have been warning that the Great Tribulation prophesied in the Bible will begin with Israel. Back when everyone was focused only on Russia and Ukraine, I was sounding the alarm that Israel was going to get attacked in such a manner that the entire world would be swallowed into nuclear WW3. We are almost at the breaking point. Share this information, and spread the word so that others can prepare spiritually for the inevitable. Get ready and call upon the name of Jesus, before it’s too late.


Keywords
ww3antichristgapsecond comingabomination of desolationcoming of christezekiel 38mystery babylongog and magog warpersiagogmagogamerica in prophecy70th weekten kingschurch agerevelation prophecy70 weeks of daniel10 kings490gaza ceasefirerevelation explainedthe book of daniel explainedcovenant made with manyiran breaking news
