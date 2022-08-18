Ukraine planning provocation at Zaporozhye nuclear plant – Moscow

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RT
August 18, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry has warned that Ukraine is planning a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the next 24 hours. Kiev’s forces have shelled the plant at least 12 times since March, according to Moscow. However, Western media blame Russia for the damage.
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