Stew Peters Full Show: Monkeypox MANIA

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Dr. Jane Ruby joins to discuss the World Health Organization’s announcement of a new State of Emergency due to Monkeypox!
As we look into these PCR tested data results, we MUST see through the immediate FIGHT for control over our freedom, country & SURVIVAL!
Clayton Llewllyn joins to discuss what the Globalists are planning for America, and it is far worse than we thought! With the uprising of shortages in food, fertilizer, and other essential supplies, the inevitability of universal mass starvation is approaching!
Shahad Amdeen joins to share her heartbreaking experience with taking the vaccine, and experiencing lethal side effects almost immediately after taking it.
Dr. Emmanuel joins to talk about how this could’ve happened, and what is next for future vaccinations in America.