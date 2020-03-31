Silver Queen Ghost Orb

My son and I went in the Silver Queen in Virginia City, NV to see the haunted Room 11, and caught a ghost orb. The place had a funny air about it, dense, and it smelled weird, I could feel an energy and I was creeped out. My son went upstairs as you can see and I followed, and after he says... "there's all over down there by those doors," at 3:30 in the video, watch the lower left hand side of the wall, an orb of light comes out of the wall about a foot from the floor and travels up and across the hall into the other wall. I believe that was the call girl that committed suicide in room 11. Earlier when I was standing outside that door, I could actually FEEL her standing right near my face looking at me. Never felt anything that strong before, and haven't felt anything that strong again. I could FEEL... DEATH.