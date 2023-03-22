Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Classified full spectrum dominance?!? Why did this show up in my text messages?
31 views
channel image
RebeccaccebeR
Published Yesterday |

I don’t know what else to say other than this showed up in my text messages after attempting to send a screenshot to a friend multiple times.

I love all the typos this moron made. These are the idiots who are running our government. Can’t even spell assassination. Or Summons

Keywords
censorshipfbicensoringciafirst amendmentcongressgovernmenttorturefreedom of speechdocumentsintelligenceinternationalassassinationclassifieddoctrinerebeccacceberalphabet agencies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket