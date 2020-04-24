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New York Governor says Coronavirus came from Europe & Not China!!?
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42 views • April 24, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday pointed to research showing that strains of the novel coronavirus entered his state from Europe, not China, and said that travel bans enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump were too late to halt its spread.
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