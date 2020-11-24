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WARNING - COVID Test Tags You
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1748 views • November 24, 2020
Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke: ‘The Covid tests are magnetically tagging you and the vaccine is designed for mass depopulation and the synthetic transformation of the human body’
https://davidicke.com/2020/11/20/former-fema-operative-celeste-solum-talks-with-david-icke-the-covid-tests-are-magnetically-tagging-you-and-the-vaccine-is-designed-for-mass-depopulation-and-the-synthetic-transformation-of-the-huma/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hay3FYxce9yv/
https://davidicke.com/2020/11/20/former-fema-operative-celeste-solum-talks-with-david-icke-the-covid-tests-are-magnetically-tagging-you-and-the-vaccine-is-designed-for-mass-depopulation-and-the-synthetic-transformation-of-the-huma/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hay3FYxce9yv/
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