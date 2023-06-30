Trading the Million Dollar Squares™

Developed on the foundation of the space (price)/time quadrivium, M-Squares™ forecast price targets and turns in any time frame on any amply traded financial instrument. Our algorithms use fourth-dimensional geometry, cycles of repetition, and recursive math to generate buy and sell signals.





The system draws from the works of renowned master traders and historical contributors to quantum science. These contributors include Archimedes, Bayer, Brown, Cowan, Einstein, Gann, Gurdjieff, Hall, Heindel, Jennings, Jenkins, Makula, Plato, Pythagoras, Weston, Wilder, and others.





You can implement the system, trade with us in our Founder's Live Trading Room, or take swing trading signals delivered live to your mobile device.





Take a free test drive at https://tradingarchimedes.com/register/archimedes-day-trading/ or sign up now at https://tradingarchimedes.com/register/m-squares-live-core-training-webinar-w-monthly-subscription.





Many thanks to Robert Edward Grant (@Robert_Edward_Grant) and Andre Duqum (@Andre Duqum) for the Quadrivium footage (see the full video "Upgrade Your Brain in an Ancient Way" here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRkoK4fQGiw. Neither Robert nor Andre's appearances are meant to imply an endorsement.





