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Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) - CALIFORNIA
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10 views • September 30, 2020
Tonight's show is for voters in the State of California.
Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker and her special guest Minister Durie Foster, Jr. reviewed each Proposition being presented on the November ballot.
To download the California Voter Guide go to
https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2020/general/pdf/complete-vig.pdf
What was spoken can help every voter.
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131
USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker and her special guest Minister Durie Foster, Jr. reviewed each Proposition being presented on the November ballot.
To download the California Voter Guide go to
https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2020/general/pdf/complete-vig.pdf
What was spoken can help every voter.
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131
USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
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