Glyphosate Contamination -- The Poison in Our Daily Bread (WhatIsRoundup.com & DetoxRoundup.com

Courtesy of Henry Rowlands' DetoxProject.org .

!!!!! To help support your body's natural ability to detoxify herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals, etc., learn about the world's FIRST & ONLY WATER-soluble, systemic (able to leave the gut for TOTAL BODY detoxification), high bio-availability, TRIPLE-patented zeolite dietary supplements that can cross cellular membranes to get INSIDE the cell AND that actually have an in-vitro pharmacokinetic study on them WITH a double-blind, placebo-controlled study due out in ~2023 by visiting: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX

Learn more at: tinyurl.com/ClearSleep & Linktr.ee/ZeoliteForDummies

To help others with their wellness challenges and/or to maintain their wellness by becoming a part-time or full-time ZOI Global distributor/Advisor, view ZOI’s Compensation Plan at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi and look around: Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithZoiGlobal

If you have product questions and/or want to get in on this GROUND-floor opportunity w/ a GAME-CHANGING chronic, environmental toxicity REVERSAL solution with THE GOLD standard for ALL zeolite products, contact my ZOI Global Advisor sponsor, Laurie Gagan BEFORE selecting one of the distributor enrollment kits at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi

m: 1+219.789.7180

[email protected] OR [email protected]

If you're a Healthcare Professional, contact ZOI Global's Founder/CEO:

[email protected]

ofc: 1+713.964.4525

and be sure to tell them that you were referred by Danny Tseng of: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX (distributor ID#: 3377)





#DetoxRoundup.com