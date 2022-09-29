Jan6th Participant Philip Anderson Speaks Out in Front of US Capitol And Jeremy Brown Interview ivoryhecker

News2Sharehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSEbfXgP2KM





January 6 participant Philip Anderson speaks out in front of US Capitol - 2022 Full speech





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQxF5YZ7tU4





"Solidarity with January 6" defendants rally at Capitol - 2022 Documentary footage





Philip Anderson, a January 6 participant who has been banned from most social media but has not been charged with a crime related to the siege, spoke out Saturday afternoon outside the United States Capitol.

"The Capitol Police tried to murder me, and they nearly succeeded. They almost killed me," he said. "The only reason I'm alive today is because [January 6 defendant] Jake Lang saved my life. Thanks Jake."

Filmed by N2S Contributor Jon Farina





Ivory Hecker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nemenKNtZ_k





Feds Arrest Man After He Recorded FBI Trying to Recruit Him to Spy on Rlght Wing



