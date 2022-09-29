Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jan6th Participant Philip Anderson Speaks Out in Front of US Capitol And Jeremy Brown Interview ivoryhecker
0 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published 2 months ago |

Jan6th Participant Philip Anderson Speaks Out in Front of US Capitol And Jeremy Brown Interview ivoryhecker

News2Sharehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSEbfXgP2KM


January 6 participant Philip Anderson speaks out in front of US Capitol - 2022 Full speech


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQxF5YZ7tU4


"Solidarity with January 6" defendants rally at Capitol - 2022 Documentary footage


Philip Anderson, a January 6 participant who has been banned from most social media but has not been charged with a crime related to the siege, spoke out Saturday afternoon outside the United States Capitol.

"The Capitol Police tried to murder me, and they nearly succeeded. They almost killed me," he said. "The only reason I'm alive today is because [January 6 defendant] Jake Lang saved my life. Thanks Jake."

Filmed by N2S Contributor Jon Farina


Ivory Hecker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nemenKNtZ_k


Feds Arrest Man After He Recorded FBI Trying to Recruit Him to Spy on Rlght Wing


Keywords
freedomvaccinespandemicclimatechangequarantinemasksglobalwarmingwefcoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesworldeconomicfurumclimatechangeliescnnlies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket