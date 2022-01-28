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Ein ernstes Wort an die Geimpften und die Demonstranten
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33 views • January 28, 2022
Ihr habt euch entschieden gegen den Heiligen Geist des Himmels, gegen Gottvertrauen, gegen das Leben.
Ihr habt euch entschieden für die Anspruchshaltung und damit gegen alles Himmlische. Für die Impfung und damit für den Schutz durch die Welt.
Ihr habt euch entschieden für die Anspruchshaltung und damit gegen alles Himmlische. Für die Impfung und damit für den Schutz durch die Welt.
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