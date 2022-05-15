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A First Look at Presidential Approval Ratings with Math Recognition
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20 views • May 15, 2022
This short video takes a first look at historical Presidential approval ratings (approval polls from Gallup and other polling services) from Harry Truman through Joe Biden using our math recognition and automated model fitting technology. Our Math Recognition (MathRec) engine has a large, expanding database of known mathematics and uses AI and pattern recognition technology to identify likely candidate mathematical models for data such as the Presidential Approval ratings data. It then automatically fits these models to the data and provides a ranked list of models ordered by goodness of fit, usually the coefficient of determination or “R Squared” metric. It automates, speeds up, and increases the accuracy of data analysis — finding actionable predictive models for data.
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Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-a-first-look-at-presidential-approval-ratings/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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