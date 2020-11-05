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COMMS: TIME TO TOSS iPHONES AND ANDROIDS - TRIANGULATION TRACKING [ Flip Phones in 2019? - ROB BRAXMAN TECH ]
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153 views • November 05, 2020
Smart phones track your location. And you cannot turn it off. What alternatives do we have? Can we use Flip phones in 2019? Can we use flip phones for our kids to save on data costs? The answer is yes.
There are other issues to consider but this video shows some preferred products to use as dumb phones in 2019. There are limitations to the Flip phone. So I don't recommend it. I show you what's in between Flip phones and Smart phones. The semi-dumb ones?
I'm the Internet Privacy Guy from Los Angeles. I'm here to educate. You are losing your Internet privacy and Internet security every day if you don't fight for it. Your data is collected with endless permanent data mining. Learn about a TOR router, a VPN , antivirus, spyware, firewalls, IP address, wifi triangulation, data privacy regulation, backups and tech tools, and evading mass surveillance from NSA, CIA, FBI. Learn how to be anonymous on the Internet so you are not profiled. Learn to speak freely with pseudo anonymity. Learn more about the dangers of the inernet and the dangers of social media, dangers of email.
I like alternative communication technology like Amateur Radio and data communications using Analog. I'm a licensed HAM operator.
Contact Rob on the Brax.Me App (@robbraxman) for encrypted conversations (open source platform)
https://bytzVPN.com Premium VPN with Cloud-Based TOR Routing
https://whatthezuck.net Cybersecurity Reference
https://brax.me Privacy Focused Social Media - Open Source - Encrypted Communications
http://rob.brax.me Store for BytzVPN, BraxWifi Router, and merchandise
-------------------------------------------------------
Affordable Cell Service
Ting.com https://zg7k3877rnm.ting.com/
-------------------------------------------------------
Faraday Shield Box for iPhone X and similar phones (blocks wifi)
FawkesBox Faraday Shield Box https://amzn.to/2OJMCPA
Blackberry (No Android OS) Smartphone 3G:
Blackberry Bold 9900 Unlocked https://amzn.to/2HX45Do This is a Smartphone and has Wifi, but because it's running Blackberry, there is no tracking from Google. Full 3G capability. (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED but more pricey).
Blackberry Passport LTE https://amzn.to/2HVEo6u (this supports LTE so is compatible for the long term. However it is a big phone. Not necessarily handy as a secondary location free phone).
Blackberry Z30 LTE https://amzn.to/2ZaYTUW (touch screen and more modern)
Blackberry Z10 LTE https://amzn.to/2uOqMB7 (another touch screen version)
Dumb Phones for Texting:
ZTE Altair (2nd Gen) Unlocked GSM (ATT, TMobile) https://amzn.to/2YJGdII (has alphanumeric keyboard for texting)
LG Xpression C395 QWERTY Keyboard https://amzn.to/2YJGdII
Samsung SGH A927 3G https://amzn.to/2TW1knn
Pantech Swift 3G https://amzn.to/2TWh3ms
Recommended Wifi Free Cell Phones, Not Handy for Texting:
LG B470 Flip Phone GSM https://amzn.to/2TWh3ms (Recommended)
Jethro 3G GSM ATT, T-Mobile https://amzn.to/2uKNSJ4 (Recommended). May only be 2G for T-Mobile.
Pantech Breeze GSM https://amzn.to/2HUN5Of (Kind of an old phone so not sure if it's widely supported)
Kyocera GSM https://amzn.to/2HYhE5z (will work but junky)
Easyfone AT&T 3G (2G on TMobile- not recommended for T Mobile) GSM https://amzn.to/2HVSHb6
I couldn't find any CDMA 3G unlocked non-smart phones.
I specifically excluded any 2G only phones since 2G may not be available in the near future. So I made sure it supports 3G. See notes on some phone that have 3G on some and 2G on others.
The idea with this is to have a spare non-smart phone and all you'd have to do is move the sim card over from your current GSM phone to one of the above. It wouldn't be necessary to get an additional phone number like you'd do for a burner phone.
You could still bring your normal Android or IOS phone with the power off and then use Wifi with it when you need to.
Here's a Novel which clearly illustrates how difficult it is to evade with a cell phone. This is an older novel before Wifi Triangulation was available. But it still is mostly accurate on the phone side.
God's Eye View by Barry Eisler https://amzn.to/2TQjNSA
There are other issues to consider but this video shows some preferred products to use as dumb phones in 2019. There are limitations to the Flip phone. So I don't recommend it. I show you what's in between Flip phones and Smart phones. The semi-dumb ones?
I'm the Internet Privacy Guy from Los Angeles. I'm here to educate. You are losing your Internet privacy and Internet security every day if you don't fight for it. Your data is collected with endless permanent data mining. Learn about a TOR router, a VPN , antivirus, spyware, firewalls, IP address, wifi triangulation, data privacy regulation, backups and tech tools, and evading mass surveillance from NSA, CIA, FBI. Learn how to be anonymous on the Internet so you are not profiled. Learn to speak freely with pseudo anonymity. Learn more about the dangers of the inernet and the dangers of social media, dangers of email.
I like alternative communication technology like Amateur Radio and data communications using Analog. I'm a licensed HAM operator.
Contact Rob on the Brax.Me App (@robbraxman) for encrypted conversations (open source platform)
https://bytzVPN.com Premium VPN with Cloud-Based TOR Routing
https://whatthezuck.net Cybersecurity Reference
https://brax.me Privacy Focused Social Media - Open Source - Encrypted Communications
http://rob.brax.me Store for BytzVPN, BraxWifi Router, and merchandise
-------------------------------------------------------
Affordable Cell Service
Ting.com https://zg7k3877rnm.ting.com/
-------------------------------------------------------
Faraday Shield Box for iPhone X and similar phones (blocks wifi)
FawkesBox Faraday Shield Box https://amzn.to/2OJMCPA
Blackberry (No Android OS) Smartphone 3G:
Blackberry Bold 9900 Unlocked https://amzn.to/2HX45Do This is a Smartphone and has Wifi, but because it's running Blackberry, there is no tracking from Google. Full 3G capability. (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED but more pricey).
Blackberry Passport LTE https://amzn.to/2HVEo6u (this supports LTE so is compatible for the long term. However it is a big phone. Not necessarily handy as a secondary location free phone).
Blackberry Z30 LTE https://amzn.to/2ZaYTUW (touch screen and more modern)
Blackberry Z10 LTE https://amzn.to/2uOqMB7 (another touch screen version)
Dumb Phones for Texting:
ZTE Altair (2nd Gen) Unlocked GSM (ATT, TMobile) https://amzn.to/2YJGdII (has alphanumeric keyboard for texting)
LG Xpression C395 QWERTY Keyboard https://amzn.to/2YJGdII
Samsung SGH A927 3G https://amzn.to/2TW1knn
Pantech Swift 3G https://amzn.to/2TWh3ms
Recommended Wifi Free Cell Phones, Not Handy for Texting:
LG B470 Flip Phone GSM https://amzn.to/2TWh3ms (Recommended)
Jethro 3G GSM ATT, T-Mobile https://amzn.to/2uKNSJ4 (Recommended). May only be 2G for T-Mobile.
Pantech Breeze GSM https://amzn.to/2HUN5Of (Kind of an old phone so not sure if it's widely supported)
Kyocera GSM https://amzn.to/2HYhE5z (will work but junky)
Easyfone AT&T 3G (2G on TMobile- not recommended for T Mobile) GSM https://amzn.to/2HVSHb6
I couldn't find any CDMA 3G unlocked non-smart phones.
I specifically excluded any 2G only phones since 2G may not be available in the near future. So I made sure it supports 3G. See notes on some phone that have 3G on some and 2G on others.
The idea with this is to have a spare non-smart phone and all you'd have to do is move the sim card over from your current GSM phone to one of the above. It wouldn't be necessary to get an additional phone number like you'd do for a burner phone.
You could still bring your normal Android or IOS phone with the power off and then use Wifi with it when you need to.
Here's a Novel which clearly illustrates how difficult it is to evade with a cell phone. This is an older novel before Wifi Triangulation was available. But it still is mostly accurate on the phone side.
God's Eye View by Barry Eisler https://amzn.to/2TQjNSA
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