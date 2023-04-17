SLEEPY JOE'S LATEST ABOMINATION / GOODBYE US DOLLAR?

There's plenty of reasons the lame stream media is hammering that Trump indictment story down your throat. It's because of all the horrific garbage the "Biden Administration" is screwing up! For instance, the U.S. dollar. Once the gold standard of currency, is now nearly worthless around the world because of....the "Biden Administration". We talk about that on this episode as well as Biden's push for..."smart guns" (face palm). Thanks for joining us in...THE FREEDOM RING!

Source: Brietbart, Fox News, The Gateway Pundit, The Bible, and two functioning brains!