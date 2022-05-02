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Identity in Messiah - How to Build It - Why It's One of the Most Important Things You'll Ever Do
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45 views • May 02, 2022
Knowing our Creator and knowing who we are in Him, is the most powerful thing that could be accomplished in us because it sets us up to fulfill our purpose in Him, walk worthy of the calling for which He has called us, walk out in faith and not in fear. Our Identity is the foundation in which everything else comes from, our beliefs, our thoughts, our words, our actions, our decisions and ultimately our lives.
If you have questions or comments, feel free to write me at [email protected]
If you would like a list of affirmations already put together to get started, you can email me and I will send them to you. I can send them with Hebrew names or with the common English names, whatever you prefer.
Yeshua has given me many more powerful things to share. If you feel led to support this ministry, it is greatly appreciated and you may donate to [email protected] through Paypal.
1 Timothy 5:17-18, Luke 6:38, Malachi 3:10, 2 Corinthians 9:6-15
If you acknowledge publicly with your mouth that Yeshua is Lord and trust in your heart that YAH raised Him from the dead, you will be delivered. For with the heart one goes on trusting and thus continues toward righteousness, while with the mouth one keeps on making public acknowledgement and thus continues toward deliverance. ~Romans 10:9-10 CJB
Kefa (Peter) answered them, “Turn from sin, return to YAH, and each of you be immersed on the authority of Yeshua the Messiah into forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Ruach HaKodesh (Holy Spirit)! ~Acts 2:38 CJB
Yeshua is a Hebrew name for Jesus.
Yahweh is a Hebrew name for God.
Elohim is Hebrew for God.
Ruach HaKodesh is Hebrew for Holy Spirit.
If you haven't received Yeshua's free gift of salvation, ask Him today to come into your heart, to forgive you of your sins, to give you the desires of His heart, to help you do "teshuvah", turn away from sin and turn towards Him. To give you the desire to read His Word, to pray to Him and to help you walk worthy of the calling for which He has called you and to help you fulfill the purpose He has for you. Ask Him to help you keep your eyes on Him, keep your hope in Him and to trust Him in every area of your life. He will help you. HalleluYAH!
If you have questions or comments, feel free to write me at [email protected]
If you would like a list of affirmations already put together to get started, you can email me and I will send them to you. I can send them with Hebrew names or with the common English names, whatever you prefer.
Yeshua has given me many more powerful things to share. If you feel led to support this ministry, it is greatly appreciated and you may donate to [email protected] through Paypal.
1 Timothy 5:17-18, Luke 6:38, Malachi 3:10, 2 Corinthians 9:6-15
If you acknowledge publicly with your mouth that Yeshua is Lord and trust in your heart that YAH raised Him from the dead, you will be delivered. For with the heart one goes on trusting and thus continues toward righteousness, while with the mouth one keeps on making public acknowledgement and thus continues toward deliverance. ~Romans 10:9-10 CJB
Kefa (Peter) answered them, “Turn from sin, return to YAH, and each of you be immersed on the authority of Yeshua the Messiah into forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Ruach HaKodesh (Holy Spirit)! ~Acts 2:38 CJB
Yeshua is a Hebrew name for Jesus.
Yahweh is a Hebrew name for God.
Elohim is Hebrew for God.
Ruach HaKodesh is Hebrew for Holy Spirit.
If you haven't received Yeshua's free gift of salvation, ask Him today to come into your heart, to forgive you of your sins, to give you the desires of His heart, to help you do "teshuvah", turn away from sin and turn towards Him. To give you the desire to read His Word, to pray to Him and to help you walk worthy of the calling for which He has called you and to help you fulfill the purpose He has for you. Ask Him to help you keep your eyes on Him, keep your hope in Him and to trust Him in every area of your life. He will help you. HalleluYAH!
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